Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,528 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 887,859 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 811,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

