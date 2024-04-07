Hedera Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $26.88 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00070148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00024765 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,562 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,561.568516 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10647769 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $27,721,678.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

