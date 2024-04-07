HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a mkt outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

HQY opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,915. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

