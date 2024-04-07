Head to Head Contrast: Grindr (GRND) vs. Its Competitors

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.56 Grindr Competitors $9.30 billion $2.01 billion 54.78

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -160.15% -45.01% -9.67%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grindr and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 964 4082 9761 275 2.62

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

