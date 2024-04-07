Head to Head Comparison: Oddity Tech (ODD) vs. Its Rivals

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oddity Tech to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oddity Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oddity Tech
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|142
|1181
|1317
|33
|2.46
Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than its competitors.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oddity Tech
|$508.69 million
|$58.53 million
|35.93
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|$5.03 billion
|$363.45 million
|39.63
Oddity Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech. Oddity Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Oddity Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oddity Tech
|11.51%
|26.22%
|16.39%
|Oddity Tech Competitors
|2.47%
|25.76%
|1.02%
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
