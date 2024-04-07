HC Wainwright Lowers Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target to $3.00

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MVST. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microvast from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Microvast alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Microvast

Microvast Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

Shares of MVST opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 1,107.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.