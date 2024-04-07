Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAYN. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

