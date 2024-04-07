Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $61.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

