Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $61.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.