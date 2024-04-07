Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 2.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Nordson worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $271.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.77 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.05.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.