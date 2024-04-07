Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $9.83 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

