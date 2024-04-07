Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $181.43.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

