Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Wedbush

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

