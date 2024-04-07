Grin (GRIN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $149,417.93

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $149,417.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,286.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.92 or 0.00984703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.00145981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00189096 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00048327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.43 or 0.00142127 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

