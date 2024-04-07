Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $518.38 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

