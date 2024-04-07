Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379,844 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $20.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

