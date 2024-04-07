Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,675,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 106.81%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

