Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

