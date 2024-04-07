Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 3,559 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

