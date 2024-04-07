Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

TRV stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

