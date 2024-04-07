Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.