Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 3,589 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

