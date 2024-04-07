Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $74,492,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

