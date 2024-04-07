Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

NVO stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

