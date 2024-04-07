Grimes & Company Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ECB Bancorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 111,515 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,859,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ECB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.71. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ECB Bancorp Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.