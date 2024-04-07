Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

