Grimes & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 3,225 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,561,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

