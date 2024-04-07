Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 627 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

