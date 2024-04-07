Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 2,737 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

