Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BDX opened at $246.17 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $244.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

