Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
GHM opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $335.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
