Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

GHM opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $335.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 2,480.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Graham by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

