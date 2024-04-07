Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.