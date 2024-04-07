Gouws Capital LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gouws Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,154,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

