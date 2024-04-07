Gouws Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $64.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

