Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,126. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.83.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

