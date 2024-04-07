Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 362.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWW traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

