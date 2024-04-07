Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.4% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. 3,074,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.