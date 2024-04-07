Global Assets Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

