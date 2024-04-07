Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after buying an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 613,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.