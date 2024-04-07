General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $190.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.79.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

