General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

NYSE:GE opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

