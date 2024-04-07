General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.79.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE GE opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.