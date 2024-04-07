Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GAMB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gambling.com Group Trading Down 1.9 %
GAMB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.90. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gambling.com Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.