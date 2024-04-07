Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.90. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

