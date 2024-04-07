Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.33

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.19. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

