G999 Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 247% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $106.88 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00069757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006369 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

