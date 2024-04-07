Future Of Fintech Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $1.30 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.

[Telegram](https://t.me/fof%5Fofficial)[Medium](https://medium.com/@FOF%5FOfficial)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485165/fof-white-paper-final%5Fver1.pdf)”

