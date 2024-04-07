FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Holdings Decreased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.89% of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. 244,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

About FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

