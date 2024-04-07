Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,900 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $265,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,187,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 484.9% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 277,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,893 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,529 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 331,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.47. 13,774,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $50.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

