Fortinet’s (FTNT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Fortinet stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

