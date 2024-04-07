Fortinet’s (FTNT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.35.

Fortinet stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

