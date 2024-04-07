Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.